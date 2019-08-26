Parents Charged With 2nd Degree Murder After 4-Year-Old Drowns In Oklahoma Lake

WAGONER, Okla. (KFSM) — The parents of a 4-year-old Oklahoma boy who drowned have been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Steven Powers II, 29, and Tina Powers, 35, have been charged with 2nd-degree murder after their son, Steven Powers III drowned at a lake near the Toppers area of Wagoner, Oklahoma.

The child was given CPR at the scene on Aug. 13 and was then airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa with a faint pulse. He remained in critical condition but died two days later on Aug. 15.

After investigating, deputies discovered that the boy’s mother, Tina left the boy and another child in the care of her husband, Steven II when she knew he was under the influence of illegal drugs.

A press release from the sheriff’s office states that Steven II admitted that he was “high” when he was left alone with the two small children and that they shouldn’t have been left in his care.

The two children were swimming in the lake without lifejackets or floaties when Tina left to go to the store. She admitted that she knew Steven II could not properly care for the children.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot says this drowning was not an accident.

“Make no mistake, this was no accident. An accident is something that can’t be prevented. This child should not be dead. This could have been prevented,” Elliot said. “Drugs are a victimless crime is a total false statement. When the lifeless body of an innocent 4-year-old child is pulled out of the lake because his parents chose drugs over the child’s safety and welfare, that child becomes the victim.”

“My heart is full of sorrow and anger for the senseless death of this baby,” Elliot continued. “Mr. and Mrs. Powers will have their day in court but based on the evidence my investigators were able to obtain, and the elements of the Oklahoma State statute, I feel that the appropriate charges have been put forth to seek justice.”