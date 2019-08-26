× Police: Lincoln Man Admits To Killing Fiancee’s Dog

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Lincoln man is accused of attacking his fiancee’s dog and leaving the animal with wounds so severe it had to be euthanized.

Christopher Greene, 43, was arrested in connection with aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing government operations.

The woman said Greene was at her home Sunday (Aug. 25) when her dogs started to bark angrily at him, according to an arrest report.

She said Greene went outside and returned a short time later, saying “I just killed your f****** dog.”

The woman immediately took her dog, Lady, to the vet, who found Lady had a laceration in her throat so deep her trachea was cut, according to the report.

Lady also had a puncture wound on top of her head.

She said Greene doesn’t like dogs and had talked frequently of hurting them when they bark, according to the report.

Officers went to Greene’s home on Native Road in Lincoln, where he refused to tell them his name. Officers said they tried to tell Greene he was linked to criminal investigation and was required to identify himself.

Police said Greene relented when threatened with tased.

Greene is free on a $5,000 bond. He’s due Sept. 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.