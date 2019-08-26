× Police Say Suspect Confesses To Multiple Break-Ins Around River Valley

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police said a man has confessed to several car break-ins and four attempted break-ins at different homes in the River Valley.

Jacob Riley Whitsett was arrested Friday (Aug. 23) and was being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center with no bond set.

Van Buren police said they arrested Whitsett and took him to the Crawford County Detention Center, where Fort Smith police interviewed him regarding break-ins around the Cliff Drive area earlier this summer.

Police said home video surveillance corroborates Whitsett’s confession.

The cases have been turned over to the Sebastian County prosecutor’s office for review.