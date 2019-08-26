× Razorbacks Announce First Official Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With the arrival of game week for Arkansas also comes the first depth chart of the 2019 season but there is still one huge question mark for the Razorbacks.

Chad Morris listed clear starters for 21 of the 22 starting positions on offense and defense. Quarterback was the one left in doubt. That is until the Arkansas coach began his press conference. Ben Hicks was named the starter but both quarterbacks are expected to play against Portland State.

The first official depth chart for the Arkansas Offense

QB: Hicks or Starkel

RB: Rakeem Boyd

WR: Mike Woods, Tryelon Burks, Trey Knox

TE: CJ O’Grady

LT: Colton Jackson

LG: Austin Capps

C: Ty Clary

RG: Myron Cunningham

RT: Dalton Wagner — Bobby Swofford (@5NEWSBobby) August 26, 2019

When looking at the offense as a whole, what jumps out is a pair of freshmen are labeled to start at receiver. Trey Knox, who was the big play weapon in the spring game, along with Treylon Burks are slated to take the first snap as starters on Saturday against Portland State. Outside of the receiver position, there are no real big surprises on the offense, especially on the line as Colton Jackson is at left tackle and Myron Cunningham is a starter on the front as well.

On the defensive side, Montaric Brown gets the start at corner after spending the majority of his Razorbacks career at safety but made the switch this fall.

The first official depth chart for the Arkansas Defense

DE: Dorian Gerald, Gabe Richardson

DT: Sosa Agim, TJ Smith

WLB: Bumper Pool

MLB: Scoota Harris

SLB: Hayden Henry

CB: Montaric Brown, Jarques McClellion

SS: Kamren Curl

FS: Joe Foucha — Bobby Swofford (@5NEWSBobby) August 26, 2019

Arkansas will take on the Vikings at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium.