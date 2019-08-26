River Valley Cleaning Up After Weekend’s Flash Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)— The River Valley is left recovering after the flash flooding from the weekend, with some parts of Fort Smith still underwater.

Roads were closed, homes, businesses and schools were flooded and people were displaced. One woman lost her life; 47-year-old Debbie Stevens got caught in floodwaters Saturday (Aug. 24) while delivering newspapers in Fort Smith.

Many Fort Smith and Barling schools saw water damage but will be open today. That's not the case for Union Christian Academy. The school was so damaged by the flood that it won’t be operational for a month, school officials said.

The school issued a statement saying classes today (Aug. 26) and Tuesday (Aug. 27) would be cancelled while officials organize a new location to hold classes. They plan to stay on course for the school year.