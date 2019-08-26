Springdale Firefighter Publishes Children’s Book

Posted 2:23 pm, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, August 26, 2019

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale firefighter is using his writing skills to educate children on what it takes to become a firefighter.

David Carr recently published his first children’s book and is hoping to get at least one in each library in Northwest Arkansas.

The book, titled “Dave, The Friendly Fireman” follows his journey to becoming a firefighter.

“Learn how working hard and never giving up leads Dave to achieve his dream of becoming a fireman,” the description reads.

Carr has been a firefighter in Northwest Arkansas since 2001 and graduated paramedic school in 2006.

The book is available to purchase on Amazon.

