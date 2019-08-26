× Springdale Man Linked To Church Harassment Reportedly Tried To Run Over Police Officer

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — An Elkins man who police say has been harassing a local church tried to run over a Springdale officer on Sunday (Aug. 25).

Thomas Frasier, 75, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, harassing communications and criminal trespass.

Police said staff at Keypoint Church have voiced concerns about Frasier, who police said has been spotted several times driving slowly past the church and “prowling on the property,” according to an arrest report.

Fraiser also has been issued a cease-and-desist letter from a church lawyer that he “is no longer allowed to have contact with the staff or be on the property.”

The officer said he’s tried in the past to wave down Frasier to get him to stop, but he never did, according to the report.

On Sunday, the officer stood in the street and yelled for Frasier to stop, but Frasier accelerated, forcing the officer to dive out of the way to avoid being hit.

Springdale police issued a be-on-the-lookout shortly afterward, and Johnson police stopped him an hour later, according to the report.

Frasier is free on a $1,500 bond.

He’s due Sept. 23 in Washington County Circuit Court.