Still No Arrest Made In Sherwood Cyclist Fatal Hit-And-Run

It’s now been a little over a month since a cyclist was hit and killed in Sherwood.

Last month, cyclist John Mundell was hit and killed while riding along Highway 107 near Miller’s Point.

Sherwood police have yet to make an arrest in the hit-and-run investigation.

Mundell’s widow, Kimberly, says she’s desperate for answers as she continues to hope for some type of closure.

“For me, reality started to really set in after the last memorial service that we had and it’s been tough,” Kimberly said. “My hope and prayer is that somebody will come forward with information, I know that we as a family want some closure. We really want to know what happened.”

Kimberly and John had just married two months prior to the incident.

“We were just starting to build our lives together waited a long time to remarry and found the love of my life and him the same way,” Kimberly said. “He had just moved down here from northwest Arkansas and we were still getting established into a routine…you make plans for what you want to do in the future together…we had plans.”

Sherwood police detectives have not identified the driver but did share surveillance footage of what they believe to be the car used in the hit and run. It appears to be a four-door silver Hyundai with a sunroof.

“I would encourage whoever did this or whoever knows something to please come forward with information. It will just help us with the healing process and help us get some closure,” Kimberly said.

If you have any information or can help identify the person who owns this car, you’re asked to contact Sherwood police at 501-835-1425. You can remain anonymous.

A memorial ride for John is scheduled for September 1 at 3 p.m. in Fort Smith and will begin at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Fort Chaffee Boulevard.