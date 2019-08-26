Theft Suspect Flees From Police In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Van Buren police are searching for a man accused of fleeing from officers after stealing from a local Tractor Supply.

Police say Michael Waldon stole from a Tractor Supply on Aug. 5.

They say his vehicle was seen in Van Buren and when a VBPD officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Waldon fled. His vehicle was later found north of Van Buren.

Waldon has active warrants for felony fleeing, reckless driving, failure to yield and theft of property.

If you have any information on where he is, you’re asked to call Detective Wes Marsh at 479-474-1234.

