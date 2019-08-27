× Arkansas Pump Prices Falling Ahead Of Long Labor Day Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE (TB&P) — As Labor Day weekend nears, summer vacationers are expected to see the cheapest pump prices in three years as international crude oil prices continue to slide on international trade concerns, according to AAA.

In Arkansas, Labor Day motorists will see some of the lowest gas prices in the nation heading into the fall as the seasonal demand for high-grade gasoline wanes and refiners switch over to winter-blend fuels.

Although prices often tend to see a temporary bump heading into the official Labor Day holiday – which begins on Wednesday and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 3 – the national average has dropped two cents in the past week and is 24 cents cheaper than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the national average price of gasoline has declined for the sixth straight week after last week’s escalation in the trade battle between the U.S. and China.

“Gas prices will likely decline even more substantially starting in mid-September as most of the nation begins the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline starting Sept. 16,” DeHaan added.

“Fall will bring plenty of falling gas prices, so long as there remains turmoil between the U.S. and China.”

