Fayetteville Police Department Responds To Circulating Social Media School Threats

FAYETTEVIILE, Ark. (KFSM) – School districts around the state, as well as police departments, say they are taking seriously an FBI report of a possible school shooting threat.

That is also the case in Northwest Arkansas, Tuesday (August 27) Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor announcing that the department is working closely with Fayetteville Public Schools to provide additional officers to patrol schools in the district this week.

On Sunday (August 25) the Fayetteville Police Department received a general awareness statement from the Little Rock FBI office regarding the possibility of a school shooting in the Natural State on Thursday, August 29th. The Little Rock office does believe this threat is unsubstantiated, and at this time the Fayetteville Police Department has not been made aware of any threats directed at the Fayetteville Public School District.

However, out of an abundance of precaution the department along with the school district have decided to increase police presence at local schools by proving additional officers on site. These officers include school resource officers and patrol officers on alert and ready to provide the highest level of service to the schools and community, according to Chief Tabor.

On Monday (August 26) a Lee County Sheriff’s Office employee was suspended for creating a social media post over the weekend, reportedly leaking law enforcement intelligence about a veiled threat made toward Arkansas schools. If you would like to read more about that story you can find it here.