Hogs To Face Mizzou At Arrowhead Stadium In 2020

Missouri Sports Information

Missouri and Arkansas have agreed to play its annual Thanksgiving Week rivalry game in Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in 2020, as announced today by Mizzou and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The annual Battle Line Rivalry presented by Shelter Insurance game, currently scheduled for Sat., Nov. 28, 2020 (date is subject to change), will conclude the Tigers’ regular season and will mark the first game played by Mizzou in Kansas City since 2015.

“We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas,” said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. “Kansas City has provided Mizzou Football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020,” he said.

“We have been in discussion with the Chiefs for the last couple of years about bringing Mizzou back to Arrowhead, and we look forward to working with Mark Donovan, Jeremy Slavens and the rest of the Chiefs staff to make this game a huge success,” Sterk added.

“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” said Missouri coach Barry Odom. “Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for their overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou, and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us,” he said.