Overnight Storms Plague NWA, Downed Tree Traps People In One Bella Vista Neighborhood

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Overnight storms left behind a mess for Northwest Arkansas and Benton County saw the most damage.

According to emergency manager, Robert McGowan, Bella Vista was hit the hardest in the county.

Part of one neighborhood was trapped by a large tree the storm downed.

“When we came down, it was already down. You could just hear a loud generator noise and it sounded like someone was running a generator in their driveway,” said resident Crystal Knight.

Knight’s yard was the previous home of the tree that fell.

“I feel bad because my tree trapped the neighborhood,” Knight said.

When the tree fell it also took out a power line, leaving neighbors with no power around 11:15 p.m. Monday (Aug. 26)

Mike York lives in a house behind where the tree fell and didn’t expect to get to leave today.

“The trees were just swirling out our window out back. It was pretty bad. Some could have gone down but we’re lucky they didn’t,” York said.

Crews and neighbors were eventually able to clear a driving path for residents.

Thousands of people in Northwest Arkansas are without power, dozens of people have trees on their homes and several roads in Benton County are closed.