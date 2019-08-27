× Police: More Arrest Likely In Florida Nursing Home Deaths

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police say additional arrests are expected in the case against a Florida nursing home where 12 patients died in sweltering heat in after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility’s air conditioning in 2017.

Tuesday’s announcement by Hollywood Police comes one day after they charged four people, three nurses and an administrator, with aggravated manslaughter.

The agency said it was one of the most extensive investigations ever done, saying it took three weeks just to process the crime scene at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills where they collected more than 1,000 pieces of evidence. They said they interviewed more than 500 people in the case over the past two years.

Three of the defendants made initial court appearances Tuesday and were granted bail. One of the nurses is being held in Miami-Dade County pending her transfer to Broward County.