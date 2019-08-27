Rehearsals Underway For Blue Man Group Show In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The well known “Blue Man Group” is starting a brand new show and Northwest Arkansas audiences will be the first to see it before they go on a national tour.

The creative team promises this new show will leave you “speechless.”

“This show uses the raw materials of the blue men group, the character who is a character that explores their environment, in a curious and engaging way,” said Jon Knight, Blue Man Group Creative Director.

The Blue Man Group has evolved over the years and this show, which kicks off at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, is no different.

This production added new voices keeping it fresh and exciting, like video designer Lucy MacKinnon.

“These people are musicians and when you come to a blue man show you’re there to hear the music, you’re really at a rock show, but like any rock show today video has a lot to do with making the music really interesting,” MacKinnon.

The creative team says the show is an experience unlike anything else that you may have seen before.

“Speechless will feature material that fosters communal moments, debut the evolution of our tube-based instruments to support all new music, and include large-scale audience participation,” director Jenny Koons said in a news release. “It is my hope that this show will deliver on its name and continue Blue Man Group’s legacy to transcend words and inspire audiences through non-verbal connections.”

The new show runs from September 10-19.

Tickets are still available and range from $40-$81 plus fees. Tickets will be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. They also can be purchased at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets may also be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600