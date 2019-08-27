× Severe Storms Leave Trees Down, Power Outages Throughout NWA; Pea Ridge Start Delayed 2 Hours

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A line of severe storms dropped trees and tree limbs, scattered debris and left thousands without power throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Carroll Electric took the hardest hit, with 10,795 without power as of 6 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 27), mainly in Benton County. Southwest Electric Power (SWEPCO) reported 1,485 without power in Benton and Washington counties as of 6 a.m., and Ozarks Electric showed 24 without power in Washington County.

High winds from storms that moved through knocked down trees and power lines, leaving firefighters, law enforcement and power crews to clean up a wide swath of damage Tuesday morning.

Pea Ridge Public Schools are delaying start times to 10 a.m. because of power outages, a school administrator said.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported sustained wind speeds of 45 mph Monday night at Fayetteville’s Drake Field observation station, with wind gusts to 52 mph. Gusts at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport’s observation showed gusts to 53mph.

Bella Vista was hit hard, with trees and power lines down throughout the city, according to posts from the City of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Police Department.

The storms also included frequent lightning and thunder.