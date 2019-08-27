Springdale Looking For Experience Early In 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - Fresh off their best season in more than a decade, Springdale now must look to a new stock of athletes to try to keep the momentum going on Friday nights.

The Bulldogs won 13 games over the past two seasons, matching the win total from the four previous campaigns, but now Springdale has to break in a whole new lineup.

"I like our guys," Springdale coach Zak Clark said. "I think there is plenty of talent here but it’s getting the experience and the consistency more than anything. The first time the lights come on, are we going to be ready. How do we handle that? How do we handle the pressure of a Friday night?"

"We’re ready," Springdale senior Rafiee Gonzalez added. "We want to be the best we can be and whatever happens we’re ready to take on whatever what happens but the excitement has been high and we are really just ready for the season to go."

"I feel like as a senior, I have to take that responsibility but we’ve got some younger guys stepping in and I have confidence they’ll do it," Springdale senior Gabe Bucao said.

Springdale is coming off their first back-to-back winning seasons in 13 years but now they look to gain experience over the first four games of the season, and they must do so if they want to get back into the 7A playoffs.

"The key for us is going to be to execute and take care of the things that we can control like protecting the football," Clark said. "Turnovers are going to be really important and then special teams."