Springdale Man Arrested After Being Found With Meth And Guns

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges.

Carlos Contreras, 42, was arrested after tips led the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his home.

Detectives found more than 121 grams of methamphetamine, six firearms and more than $5,400.

One of the firearms found in Contreras’ home was reported stolen.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving.

The investigation is still ongoing.