Tyson Foods, Poultry And Meat Industries Applaud Trade Deal With Japan

SPRINGDALE (TB&P) — The U.S. poultry and egg sectors applauded the trade deal announced by the Trump administration on Monday (Aug. 26) between the U.S. and Japan.

The National Chicken Council said the deal stands to benefit the poultry industry.

“Frozen chicken, turkey, and processed egg products will receive favorable tariff reductions enabling our products to compete more effectively with those of countries in the Trans-Pacific Partnership,” the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC), National Chicken Council (NCC), National Turkey Federation (NTF) and United Egg Producers (UEP) said in a joint statement issued Monday.

Japan is the leading market for U.S. egg product exports and the second-largest market for U.S. turkey exports.

Japan also is a very promising market for U.S. chicken companies that are willing to provide the specific chicken cuts that Japanese buyers are seeking, according to Tom Super, spokesman for the National Chicken Council.

