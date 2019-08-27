Wagoner County Deputies Searching For Missing/Endangered Woman

Edith Elaine Benson (photo courtesy of Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office)

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been reported missing and endangered.

Edith Elaine Benson has been missing since Tuesday (Aug. 27) morning.

Deputies say she has Alzheimer’s disease and has a history of walking away from her residence.

Benson lives in the Coweta/Broken Arrow area. She could also be in the Tulsa area.

She was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and red roses.

Benson is Native American, 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray shoulder-length hair.

If you have contact with her, you’re asked to call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.

