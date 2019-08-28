Quiet Tonight And Thursday, Storms By Friday

Posted 6:36 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, August 28, 2019

The nice, quiet weather is expected to linger for Thursday, with highs in the 80s and low humidity. Showers and storms return Friday and the heat returns next week.

VIDEO FORECAST

WEATHER SET-UP

Cooler air from the north has settled across the Ozarks. Lots of sunshine will continue for Thursday, along with the more comfortable temperatures. Eventually passing showers and storms will swing through Friday and throughout the weekend.  Strong high pressure arrives by next week which will allow the heat the build back over Arkansas and Oklahoma.

THURSDAY FORECAST

-Mostly sunny with highs in the mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s

HUMIDITY SLOWLY CREEPS BACK UP

RAIN RETURNS BY WEEK'S END

-Matt

 

 

