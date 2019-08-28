Quiet Tonight And Thursday, Storms By Friday

The nice, quiet weather is expected to linger for Thursday, with highs in the 80s and low humidity. Showers and storms return Friday and the heat returns next week.

Cooler air from the north has settled across the Ozarks. Lots of sunshine will continue for Thursday, along with the more comfortable temperatures. Eventually passing showers and storms will swing through Friday and throughout the weekend. Strong high pressure arrives by next week which will allow the heat the build back over Arkansas and Oklahoma.

-Mostly sunny with highs in the mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s

-Matt