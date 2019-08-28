Arkansas Lottery Unveils Razorback Ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFSM)-- The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launched their new Razorback themed ticket yesterday. Today, they celebrated.

“I think somebody thought of a good thing and put a pig on there and I think that’ll help," said pop-up attendee Kathy Chastain.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery hosted a pop-up at the Donald W. Reynolds Stadium today (Aug. 28) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the first time in the lottery's nearly 10 year history that they have had a Razorback ticket.

“We’ve been trying to get a Razorback ticket for 10 years, the lottery is 10 years old. We finally got it. We launched it yesterday. Obviously, it coincides with the beginning of the football season so it’s a great opportunity," said Arkansas Lottery Scholarship Director Bishop Woosley.

Kathy Chastain has two kids that attend the University of Arkansas with lottery scholarships.

“I know what it means for us to get that scholarship. So try to play a little bit and help out other students," said Chastain.

The pop-up included a Hog-star-studded line up of head football coach Chad Morris, head basketball coach Eric Musselman and former Razorback and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Hampton.

The public was invited to meet and take photos with the Razorback celebrities, treated to free Burton's Creamery ice cream and a chance to win $100,000.

The lottery gave away 100 of the new Razorback tickets.