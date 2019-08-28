Bella Vista Fire Department Giving Food To Those Impacted By Power Outage

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Bella Vista Fire Department along with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will be providing food to those impacted by power outages caused by recent storms.

The department is helping residents who had to throw out food during the power outage.

They will be handing out dry goods, some fresh produce and bread for those affected in Bella Vista.

The department is needed an accurate headcount to see how much food they should get from the food bank.

If you are in need or know anyone who is, you can comment on the fire department’s Facebook post or call Station 1 at 479-855-8249.

The food will be available at Fire Station 1 on Thursday (Aug. 29) from noon to 8 p.m.

If you’re unable to make it to the fire station, the food can be delivered to you.