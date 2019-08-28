Bella Vista Homeowners Still Waiting For Power Restoration

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Parts of Northwest Arkansas are still without power after storms ravaged the area on Monday (Aug. 26) night.
She says three trees crashed down on her back patio and the roof of her home.
The situation was so severe that Carroll Electric had to activate its emergency restoration plan.
A total of 75 electric poles were broken during the storm and more than 200 people with the utility company were out trying to restore power.
"In situations like these, we have to systematically work these outages. It begins at the substation and eventually, that evolves to the main feeders which are where we're at now especially in the Bella Vista area," said Cory Smith, Carroll Electric Director of Corporate Relations.
Meanwhile, some homeowners will be waiting in the dark.
They say more services should be restored Wednesday (Aug. 28) but it's possible some lines will remain out overnight and restored Thursday(Aug. 29).