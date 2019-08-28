Bella Vista Man Has Close Encounter With Bear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man leaving a family gathering walked into a close encounter with a bear.

Aaron Hull said he was leaving a barbecue, where he had been celebrating a friend's birthday, when he spotted a bear crossing Lancashire Boulevard near Lake Ann in Bella Vista.

The bear was about 200 yards from a home, but only about 50 yards from Hull, he said. Hull quickly pulled out his phone to get photos and video as the bear casually crossed the road and walked up the hill on the east side of Lancashire.

"He was very timid and showed no aggression," Hull said. "More just chillaxin', moving along."

Hull said family members have spotted bears in the area over the years, but he had never seen one so close.

Hull said the bear disappeared almost as fast at it appeared, but he was glad to have gotten a glimpse of the creature.

"[It] was awesome!" Hull said.