Bentonville Walmart Testing Out New Breastfeeding Pods

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Walmart is celebrating National Breastfeeding Month by installing private lactation pods for new mothers.

The Mamava Lactation Pod will be available for use starting Thursday (Aug. 29) at the Walmart on Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.

The app-enabled pod is a free service that gives moms a private, clean and comfortable place to breastfeed or pump.

To use the pod, you’ll need to download the free Mamava app and find the location of choice. Once inside the store, you can use the app to enable a Bluetooth connection to open the pod.

Inside the pod, mom’s can lock the door for privacy and adjust the lights, fan and music.

It’s ADA accessible and includes benches, grab bars, counter space, power outlets and room for a stroller or other children.

The retailer is launching a test of the pods and is looking for customers and associates to provide feedback.

Walmart is the first retailer in the U.S. to install a Mamava pod inside a store.