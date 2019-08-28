Home Sales In NWA Up 7%; Lot Inventory Down In First Half Of 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (TB&P) — Home sales in Benton and Washington counties totaled 4,747 homes in the first half of 2019, up 7% from the same period in 2018.

That was the third-highest total since 2005, according to a new report on residential real estate. Meanwhile, the available number of lots on which to build new homes continues to decline while the average price of homes sold rises.

Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank released Tuesday (Aug. 27) the Skyline Report on residential real estate for Benton and Washington counties.

The biannual reports are completed by researchers at the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

