Investigation Underway After Inmate Killed Overnight In Washington County Jail

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center was found dead, and another inmate reportedly confessed to killing him.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Cobos-Cenobio died early Wednesday morning and another detainee, Dekota Harvey, confessed to killing him.

According to the statement, Harvey was moved to a different jail block after complaining of being in fear for his life.

Jail checks at the cell block appeared normal at 11:25 p.m., but at 12:23 a.m. they found Harvey waiting at the cell door, and Luis Cobos-Cenobio on his back in the cell floor by his bunk bed.

Harvey told deputies that Cobos-Cenobio was dead and that Harvey killed him “becuase Cobos-Cenobio” wanted him to do it,” deputies said.

Central EMS was called at 12:26 a.m. and arrived four minutes later, but were unable to resuscitate Cobos-Cenobio, deputies said. Coroner Mike Neville was then called to the jail.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff’s office arrived at the jail at 12:42 a.m. and began their investigation. Cobos-Cenobio’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Harvey now faces a charge of capital murder.