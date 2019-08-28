Missing Girl From Southern Missouri Found Dead In Pond

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KFSM) — A 3-year-old girl’s body has been recovered from a pond just a day after she was reported missing in southern Missouri.

Vivian Fitzenrider went missing near 13th and Oakview Lane in Mountain Grove, Missouri on Tuesday (Aug. 27). Authorities found her body at around 7 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 28) in a pond close to where she was reported missing.

Almost 300 volunteers helped search for Fitzenrider Tuesday night.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department shared a message on Facebook addressing the tragic circumstances.