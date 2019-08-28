Ozark Antique Store Cleaning Up After Storms Lead To Roof Collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) — Businesses in the River Valley still dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms, and for one Ozark store, it may mean weeks of cleanup and reconstruction.

The roof of the Rustic Edge antique store in Ozark collapsed early Tuesday, pouring water into the store.

The Ozark Fire Department blocked off most of the street with barrels and caution tape to keep everyone a safe distance from the building. The southbound lane of North Third Street (Arkansas 219) is blocked off, with barrels redirecting traffic to allow a north-south flow. The eastbound lane of College Street from Third to Fourth streets is also closed.

A structural engineer has inspected the building, and the barrels around the store will remain up until the outside walls can be stabilized, the fire department said in a Facebook post.