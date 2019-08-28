× Ozark Man Killed In Crash On Arkansas 64

OZARK (KFSM) — An Ozark man was killed Tuesday (Aug. 27) in a two-car crash on Arkansas 64.

Allan Lennart Geslin, 77, failed to yield the right of way and moved in front of a Ford F-250 near North 29th Street around 10:40 a.m., according to state police.

The driver of the pickup, unable to stop in time, struck the right side of the Cobalt. The trailer attached to the Ford jackknifed and both vehicles continued moving northwest before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The weather was clear at the time of the accident, and the roads were dry, state police said.