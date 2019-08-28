Springdale Schools Celebrate New School Year At Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Springdale School District celebrated the start of a new school year with a welcome back event at Arvest Ballpark.

Thousands of parents, students and faculty members gathered together on Wednesday (Aug. 28) before the Naturals game.

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale School District said the event is a great way to bring all the different schools together in one place.

“We’ve got schools on the east side of town, we’ve got schools on the west side of town, but for one night we are all unified together,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said over 600 students participated in different performances and activities throughout the night. The event featured over 40 informational booths where students and parents could see what the district has to offer.

Parents, students, teachers, and administrators all were offered free admission to the Naturals’ game following the event.

The celebration was the second annual and Schaeffer said they hope to continue having the event for years to come. He says he hopes more people attend each year.

“Last year we had about 2,500 and this year I think we are going to have double,” Shaeffer said. “You can see so many more people in the ballpark right now than we had a year ago.”

The gates opened for the event at 5 p.m. and the event lasted until first pitch at 7 p.m.