Still No Power For Thousands In Northwest Arkansas, But Repair Crews Continue To Work

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM)— More than a day after severe storms pummeled Northwest Arkansas, many residents are still without power.

This morning, more than 3,500 Carroll Electric customers in Benton County are still without electricity.

According to Carroll Electric, all of their customers should have their power restored by late tonight.

Carroll Electric affirms customers that crews have worked throughout the night and new crews will relieve them at dawn.

Severe storms Monday night downed trees and snapped power lines and poles with 50+mph wind gusts.

In Fort Smith, 138 were still without power from Oklahoma Gas & Electric, down from the thousands who were without electricity on Tuesday.

SWEPCO and Ozarks Electric outage maps show power has been restored to their Northwest Arkansas customers.

Benton County is still reporting road and lane closures on the following streets: