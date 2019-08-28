Three Candidates To Be Interviewed For Fort Smith Police Chief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The search for a new Fort Smith Police Chief has been narrowed to three candidates, with interim Police Chief Danny Baker making that short list.

Nathaniel Clark, the city’s first African American chief, announced March 27 he was leaving the post for another police job in the Atlanta area. Clark stepped into the Fort Smith chief police job on Jan. 7, 2017. Baker took over the interim role on April 8.

Interviews for the three finalists for police chief are set for Sept. 16. The finalists are Andrew Harvey of Palestine, Texas, Alice Fulk of Little Rock and Baker.

According to an Associated Press report when Harvey was named as a finalist for the Pharr, Texas, police chief search, the Palestine police chief is a native of the Texas Rio Grande Valley and was employed by the Dallas Police Department from 1996 to 2017. While in that position, he rose to the rank of lieutenant. He was named the police chief of the Palestine Police Department in August 2017, a position he still holds.

