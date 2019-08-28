Three Dead, Including Suspect, After Standoff Situation In Helena-West Helena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — Helena-West Helena police say a suspect is dead after an hours-long standoff.

Police say the suspect shot and killed two people in Helena-West Helena on Tuesday afternoon, according to our West Memphis affiliate WREG. The Helena-West Helena police chief said the victims were found dead in the front yard of a residence on North Washington.

When officers tried to reach the victims, the suspect began shooting at them from inside of the house.

The SWAT team and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene to help the Helena-West Helena Police.

According to the Helena-West Helena police chief, the suspect fired shots at SWAT and SWAT fired back.