Tyson Foods Offering Employees Discount On College Tuition At JBU

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Tyson Foods is partnering with John Brown University to offer employees a discount on tuition.

Through employer benefits, eligible Tyson employees will be offered a 10% discount on tuition to John Brown University.

“The collaboration agreement between Tyson Foods and John Brown University is a true testament of our commitment to creating opportunities for team member professional development and personal growth,” said Alex Solis Amador, managing director, poultry strategy.

Eligible Tyson Foods team members will be able to receive the tuition discount to pursue a graduate degree in any of nine business programs:

Master of businesses administration, which includes options for MBAs in international business.

Market research & consumer insights

Design thinking & innovation

Cybersecurity

Healthcare administration

Master of science degrees in design thinking & innovation

Leadership or outdoor program management

Employees with prior college credit looking to complete their bachelor’s degree can apply the discount to online undergraduate degrees including:

Business administration

Liberal arts

Organizational leadership

Psychology

Nursing

“JBU has enjoyed a great relationship with Tyson Foods for many years, and this partnership gives us the opportunity to make that relationship even stronger,” said Joe Walenciak, dean, business development and strategic partnerships. “We look forward to serving the many Tyson team members who wish to further their education and continuing to see JBU students and graduates launch their careers at Tyson.”