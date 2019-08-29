Adventure Arkansas: Lincoln Lake

Posted 10:46 pm, August 29, 2019, by

There are a lot of lakes to visit across Arkansas but here’s a gem that not many people know about:  Lincoln Lake. The 90-acre wishbone-shaped lake rests just north of Lincoln, AR in Washington County. There is a peninsula in the middle of the lake with massive bluffs that make for spectacular views of the sunrise and sunset because of its north-south orientation.

DIRECTIONS:  Head west on HWY 62 from Fayetteville heading towards Lincoln. Once in Lincoln, turn right on N West Ave and in 3.5 miles you will arrive with the parking lot on your right.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.