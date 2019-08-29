Adventure Arkansas: Lincoln Lake

There are a lot of lakes to visit across Arkansas but here’s a gem that not many people know about: Lincoln Lake. The 90-acre wishbone-shaped lake rests just north of Lincoln, AR in Washington County. There is a peninsula in the middle of the lake with massive bluffs that make for spectacular views of the sunrise and sunset because of its north-south orientation.

DIRECTIONS: Head west on HWY 62 from Fayetteville heading towards Lincoln. Once in Lincoln, turn right on N West Ave and in 3.5 miles you will arrive with the parking lot on your right.

-Matt