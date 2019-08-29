× Carroll Electric Says Power Restored To All Customers Impacted By Severe Storms

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Power has been restored to all homes impacted earlier this week by severe storms, according to a spokeswoman for Carroll Electric Cooperative.

A line of thunderstorms on Tuesday (Aug. 27) dropped trees, scattered debris and destroyed 51 power poles across Northwest Arkansas, leaving more than 4,000 without power.

Crews worked around the clock to clean up the damage and restore power.

Nancy Plagge, spokeswoman for Carroll Electric, said there are a few accounts that are awaiting help from an electrician to repair their meter base, but crews will be released their respective cooperations the morning.

“We are so grateful for the help they provided,” Plagge said, adding that the cooperater appreciated residents’ patience during the power outages.

“There’s just something about the kindness of people in the South!”