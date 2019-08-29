City Of Gravette Offers One Time Curbside Limb Pick Up After Severe Storm Damage

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — This past week’s storms caused a lot of damage to the city of Gravette including uprooted trees and fallen limbs. Due to this heavy damage, the City of Gravette is now offering a curbside limb pick up for its residents, including Hiwasse.

This will be a one-time pick up and will be held on Tuesday, September 3. The City of Gravette asks residents to place cut up limbs by the street and anything larger than 4-inches in diameter must be cut up to a manageable size.

Crews will make only one pass through each street. If residents decide to burn limbs, they are asked to log a controlled burn by calling 479-271-1005.