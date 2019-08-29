City Of Gravette Offers One Time Curbside Limb Pick Up After Severe Storm Damage

Posted 2:57 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, August 29, 2019

Gravette Limb Clean Up

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — This past week’s storms caused a lot of damage to the city of Gravette including uprooted trees and fallen limbs. Due to this heavy damage, the City of Gravette is now offering a curbside limb pick up for its residents, including Hiwasse.

This will be a one-time pick up and will be held on Tuesday, September 3. The City of Gravette asks residents to place cut up limbs by the street and anything larger than 4-inches in diameter must be cut up to a manageable size.

Crews will make only one pass through each street. If residents decide to burn limbs, they are asked to log a controlled burn by calling 479-271-1005.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.