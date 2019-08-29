Don Tyson School Of Innovation Student In Custody After Bringing BB Gun On Campus

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) – A Don Tyson School of Innovation Student was quickly taken into custody by the Springdale Police Department at 11:00 a.m Thursday (August 29) morning after administrators were informed the student had a BB gun on campus. The appropriate parties were quickly notified and the BB gun was confiscated immediately.

In a statement released by the Springdale School District they would like to thank the the police department and staff for handling the situation quickly to prioritize student safety. In the statement they also thank the individual who brought the information to the administrations attention using their guiding principal of “If you see something, say something.” in this situation is has severed the district well.

At this time it is not known if the student will be facing any charges, but they are still in the police department’s custody.

Over the weekend rumors of a school shooting happening in the state circulated on social media after the Little Rock Field Office of the FBI released information about an unspecified, non- credible, threat made against Arkansas schools.

