Fuzzy’s Taco To Expand In Fort Smith Metro, Northwest Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — Fort Worth-based Fuzzy’s Taco Shop wants to add six stores in the Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas areas, with one of the possible locations being near the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith campus.

The company, which already has a store in Rogers, Ark., does not have a timeline on adding six stores in the two metro areas, but said the new locations would create 150 jobs. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Chief Development Officer Michael Mabry said the company is first working to seek franchisees for the expansion.

“With nearly 150 locations, Fuzzy’s has become one of the fastest-growing brands in the taco category. Focusing on expansion, the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop plans to open an additional 20 restaurants this year on top of the seven opened so far in 2019. The brand was founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus and continues to eye college campuses, like the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus,” noted a statement from the company.

According to Mabry, the cost of each restaurant depends on its size and location, with a typical restaurant cost ranging between $858,500 to $1.329 million.

