GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — To celebrate the end of the summer season, the Gravette Splash Park is offering free admission on Labor Day.

The splash park will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 2), but the pool side will be closed.

According to a press release, the Gravette Pool and Splash Park have seen more than 9,000 guests this pool season, which is a high number considering the population is around 3,500.