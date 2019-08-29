Har-Ber Falls To Pulaski Academy In Wild 84-68 Season Opener

Posted 10:45 pm, August 29, 2019, by

The state record entering the 2019 high school football season was 154 points combined between two teams. That record nearly fell Thursday night as Har-Ber traveled to Pulaski Academy.

