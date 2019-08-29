HogTown Razorback Football Street Fest To Close Maple Street On UA Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — There’s a party planned for the return of Razorback football, and it means a street closure next to the stadium.

Maple Street from Razorback Road to Stadium Drive on the north side of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 30) for setup for the Razorback Football Street Fest, better known as HogTown @ Maple Street.

The road will be closed from 7-11 p.m., then will have one lane open for eastbound traffic only from 11 p.m. until four hours before kickoff at 3 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 31). That lane will be closed starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the entire road will reopen during halftime.

The road is being closed for a street festival celebrating the season-opening home game of the Arkansas Razorbacks, who will take on Portland State at 3 p.m. HogTown will include a beer garden, food trucks, live music, inflatables and face painting for the kids and an appearance by Tusk V. The University of Arkansas Marching Band will be on hand to welcome the team to the stadium via the “Hog Walk.”

The event will conclude 30 minutes prior to kickoff. HogTown and the Maple Street road closure will take place prior to each home game this year.