Horrifying 911 Audio And Body Cam Footage Released After Fort Smith Woman Drowns During Flash Flooding

Graphic Warning: This story is graphic in nature and some viewers may find the content disturbing.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) – 911 audio recordings and body camera footage from Fort Smith police officers during their efforts to try and save a Fort Smith woman from last weekend’s flash flooding have been released. The audio files released are those of a woman’s last dying moments. On Monday (August 26) audio recordings between dispatchers and first responders were released during their efforts to locate the woman.

You can listen to the 911 call in the audio file below. We warn you, some may find it difficult to listen to.

Debra Stevens died around 6 a.m. Saturday (August 24) on Kinkead Avenue while delivering papers.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, the 911 call came in at 4:38 a.m. First responders were dispatched at 4:40 a.m. The first crews on the scene arrived at 4:53 a.m., but were not close enough to reach Stevens’ because of high water. According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department Stevens’ first call was to a family member. However, as flood waters continued to rise around her, she dialed 911 from her cell phone.

Due to high waters, it took more than an hour from Stevens’ 911 call for first responders to make direct contact with her. Mitchell says that Stevens was having trouble describing her exact location and flooding limited the ability for first repsonders to locate her. By the time they got to where her vehicle was, it was too late.

Emergency crews tried to rescue Stevens but the water was too high and too fast. hen first responders were finally able to pinpoint the location of Mrs. Stevens’ vehicle, the swift, rising water made immediate rescue impossible.

In the recording, you can hear first responders trying to take multiple routes to rescue her.

After Stevens vehicle became trapped in floodwaters, it floated into a creek at the end of the road. She was unable to escape and died as water filled her car.

The Fort Smith Police Department is attempting to remain as transparent as possible in this tragedy and has released a timeline of events:

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker released the following statement about the events from Saturday (August 24) morning:

“I am heartbroken for this tragic loss of life and my prayers are with Debra’s family and friends. All of our first responders who attempted to save Mrs. Stevens are distraught over the outcome. For every one of us, saving lives is at the very core of who we are and why we do what we do. When we are unsuccessful, it hurts.”

A memorial has been set up in remembrance for Stevens.

