Mountain Home Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing Man

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KFSM) — Mountain Home Police have issued a silver alert for a missing man.

Police are looking for 85-year-old Kenneth Robert Kraft.

He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say Kraft is supposed to be traveling between Memphis, Tennessee and Mountain Home, Arkansas.

He was reported missing at 12 p.m. from Atkoa, Tennessee.

Kraft might be traveling in a 2015 Silver Toyota Rav4 with Arkansas license plate 075TXR.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Mountain Home Police Department at 870-425-6336.