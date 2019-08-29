Pryor School Bus Rollover Sends Football Team To Hospital
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KOTV) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other first responders were called to the scene of a school bus rollover wreck in Mayes County August 29.
The wreck took place southeast of Adair near County Road 420, according to OHP. The school bus belonged to Pryor Schools.
Pryor Schools’ superintendent said the school bus was on a narrow road when the tire clipped the side of the road, making the bus tip over. The superintendent said the bus was filled with 8th-grade football players and coaches who are now at two different hospitals.
OHP said there were five minor injuries.