Rain Likely Friday Morning

Showers and thunderstorms will dropping into the area from the north to the south on Friday morning.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely with the storm although the overall severity will be much weaker than what we've been experiencing.

Around 2" of rain will be possible as the storms move across the area and that could cause additional flash flooding in some spots.

Isolated showers will be occurring on Saturday as well but the overall number of storms will be lower than the soaking area-wide rain Friday morning.

-Garrett