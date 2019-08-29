Threat Written On Bathroom Wall Puts Paris Schools On Lockdown, Lockdown Lifted

PARIS, Ark. (KFSM) — Paris Schools were put on a code yellow lockdown Thursday (Aug. 29) after a threat was found written on the wall at Paris High School. Two students were turned over to the police, and their parents were notified about the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted, and classes have resumed as usual.

Officials posted the following statement on the Paris Schools Facebook page:

“This morning, we received information of a possible threat, written on a bathroom wall at the high school. We, immediately, went into a code yellow lockdown district-wide and began a thorough investigation and school-wide search. Through sample handwriting and video evidence, school administration were able to isolate two students believed responsible and notified their parents and the Paris Police Dept. After the students were remanded to police custody and the building was cleared, the lockdown was lifted and a normal school day was resumed. Our students’ safety is our top priority.”

Over the weekend rumors of a school shooting happening in the state circulated on social media after the Little Rock Field Office of the FBI released information about an unspecified, non- credible, threat made against Arkansas schools.