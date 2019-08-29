× Water Main Break In Van Buren Leaves Area With No Water

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM)— Several residents in Van Buren said last night that they suddenly had no water, but they hadn’t heard a reason why.

Several residents near Industrial Park Road and USA Truck contacted 5NEWS Wednesday night (Aug. 29) to say they had no water. They suspected a water main break, but they hadn’t received any notification from the city.

As it turns out, they were right.

5NEWS contacted the Van Buren Police Department early Thursday, and they confirmed a water main break happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Crews were already out working to repair the break by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Residents and business owners who don’t have water are encouraged to contact the city.